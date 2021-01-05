Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser responded to Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) concealed carry video, suggesting Boebert “incites violence” by talking about carrying her Glock in the city.

Boebert trolled Democrats on January 3, 2021, with a video about her Glock. In the video, Boebert detailed why she carries a gun for self-defense and said she will carry one in D.C. because the city is “one of the “top 10 most dangerous cities in our country,” where the homicide rate and violent crimes “are skyrocketing.”

Arsenal Media Group videoed Boebert as she moved through various parts of the city and talked about the importance of carrying a firearm:

Why I Will Carry My Glock In Congress Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress.Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe.I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.Help me FIGHT: https://secure.winred.com/lauren-boebert-for-congress/iwillcarry Posted by Lauren Boebert for Congress on Sunday, January 3, 2021

WDVM reports that Bowser responded to Boebert’s video by saying, “It angers me actually, that any elected official would incite violence, put our city at risk, put these men and women in law enforcement at risk, our residents at risk, and our beautiful city at risk.”

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said he is going to contact Boebart’s office to be sure she understands the city’s gun laws.

During a December 23, 2020, interview with Breitbart News, Boebert explained she had already gone through the process necessary to obtain a Washington, D.C., concealed carry permit.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.