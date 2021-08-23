Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the untold thousands of firearms left behind in Afghanistan and seized by the Taliban by tweeting, “Joe Biden is fine with terrorists being armed… just not law abiding Americans,” on Monday.

“The US spent about $83 billion over the last two decades on training and equipping the Afghan military. The sum included more than 75,000 vehicles, nearly 600,000 weapons and more than 200 aircraft,” the U.K. Independent noted,

The Independent observed that as recently as Tuesday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan admitted the Biden Administration lacks a “complete picture” of how much of that equipment was left behind during the U.S. military withdrawal.

“But certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban,” Sullivan added.

Taliban sympathizers allegedly paraded through streets Friday while holding U.S.-made weapons, Breitbart News reported.

Video of the alleged parade in the regional capital Qalat was revealed by the Emirati 6news agency:

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) reacted to the guns, and other equipment now in Taliban hands, by tweeting, “The question we all need to be asking is ‘Why was there not any attempt to destroy or remove any of the military hardware that was left behind in Afghanistan?’”

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted Boebert’s tweet, and observed, “Because Joe Biden is fine with terrorists being armed… just not law abiding Americans.”

Because Joe Biden is fine with terrorists being armed… just not law abiding Americans. https://t.co/ig0VBGn6FI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 23, 2021

Biden campaigned on banning AR-15s and similar rifles in America. AR-15s are semiautomatic rifles that fire one round each time the trigger is pulled. But many of the weapons the U.S. sent to Afghanistan are “M4 carbines and M16 rifles,” according to the Independent. The M4 and M16 rifles are capable of shooting in full auto or in three-round bursts of full auto.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.