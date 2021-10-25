29 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-nine people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News notes at least 23 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning in Chicago, three of the victims succumbing to their wounds.

CBS Chicago reports that five of the wounded were shot in a single incident Friday night. They were “standing outside on the 800 block of East 79th Street” when someone opened fire on them, then fled.

Moreover, a 91-year-old cab driver was “sitting in a blue Hyundai in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue” when an armed carjacker forced him out of his car. The carjacker then shot him twice.

The 91-year-old was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

HeyJackass.com points out that 3,195 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago year-to-date, and another 659 have been shot and killed.

