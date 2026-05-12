Van Hollen: FBI Director Patel Wasting Taxpayer Money on ‘Political Witch Hunts’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) claimed FBI Director Kash Patel was wasting taxpayer money on “political witch hunts.”

Van Hollen said, “What we witnessed today was the latest in a long line of abuses by this FBI director. He’s fired people for purely political reasons, longtime professional FBI agents. He’s concocted this made up new assault against Comey, with respect to the case, the political prosecution. And now we have all these reports from multiple sources that he drinks so heavily that it interferes with his job. As I told him today, I don’t give a damn about his personal life until it interferes with his ability to protect the American people.”

He continued, “It’s very revealing when he gets in front of a hearing like that. I asked him a series of questions about this credible reporting about how his excessive drinking is making it impossible for him to do his job, reports that his security detail had to forcefully enter his house to wake him up. And it was really an opportunity for him to respond and instead, what he did was decide to lash out, at me.”

He added, “This was a budget hearing and I made the point to Director Patel that he was in front of the committee asking for more taxpayer money, for the FBI, at the same time that he is wasting taxpayer money on all these political witch hunts. And you just mentioned a number of them wasting taxpayer money by getting himself and his girlfriend around the world instead of focusing on violent crime.”

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