Homeowner Opens Fire, Kills Two of Four Alleged Robbers

A DeKalb County, Indiana, homeowner opened fire on four alleged robbers around 6 a.m. Sunday, killing two of them.

WPTA reports that the homeowner was asleep in his house when his dog’s barking awoke him. He then “saw three people in his home, later identified as 42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson, Dylan Morefield…[and Rameica Moore].”

The homeowner claimed two of the people threatened him, allegedly holding a gun to his head.

After allegedly gathering a number of things to steal from the homeowner the robbers demanded money. He wrote them a check and was then able to get his hands on a shotgun and open fire.

His shotgun blasts killed Morefield and Moore.

He then walked Johnson outside the home at gunpoint, where he found a fourth alleged robber and held that individual at gunpoint as well.

Fort Wayne’s NBC notes both of the surviving suspects face “felony murder and burglary counts.”

“A person may be charged with murder in Indiana if a death takes place while they are committing a felony, even if the individual does not directly take another life,” the outlet explained.

