A 70-year-old Orange County, Florida, woman recalls confronting an alleged intruder and saying, “Back off, dude,” before shooting him dead on Sunday.

Breitbart News reported that police responded to a call about an alleged break-in attempt on Bentwood Street and found the alleged intruder, a man in his 30s, with a gunshot wound.

The suspect had been shot by the homeowner.

WESH notes that the homeowner, a 70-year-old woman, retrieved her gun and went to confront the suspect after hearing him rattling a doorknob to try to get in.

The woman said, “I went out the back door and I came to the fence and he sees me. He starts toward me.”

She said she fired a warning shot, then said, “Back off, dude, I’ll shoot you.” But he kept coming at her, she said, so she shot him.

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died.

