Homeowner Shoots, Fatally Wounds Alleged Robber

An Orange County, Florida, homeowner shot and fatally wounded an alleged robber Sunday around 12:40 p.m.

WESH reports deputies responded to an “attempted break in” at a home on Bentwood Street. The law enforcement personnel arrived at the home to find a man in his 30s who had been shot.

WFTV notes the wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Breitbart News observed an alleged robber was shot and killed Saturday by a homeowner in Walnut, California.

CBS Los Angeles pointed out that the 27-year-old Walnut, California, homeowner and his 26-year-old wife awoke to “footsteps” around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The homeowner went to investigate and ended up exchanging gunfire with the alleged robber.

The robber died at the scene.

