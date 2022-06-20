The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that justifiable homicides are rising in Philadelphia as concealed carries surge in the city.

The Inquirer lists three recent incidents in which individuals legally carrying concealed firearms shot and killed their assailants.

The paper then noted, “These sorts of deadly clashes in which the intended victims survive and assailants die are rare in Philadelphia, but are becoming more common as a growing number of people have legally armed themselves amid rising numbers of carjackings, shootings and homicides.”

The Inquirer observes that “justified homicides jumped 67 percent from 2020 to 2021.” And 2022 is on pace to surpass the number of justifiable homicides witnessed last year.

Philadelphia’s deputy police commissioner Benjamin Naish said, “We have seen an increase in the number of people that have been applying for and receiving a permit to carry. I think that they are concerned about their safety, and they’re carrying it legally, which is the big difference.”

On June 18, 2022, Breitbart News highlighted a CBS Philly report showing the highest annual number of concealed carry permit applications the city received between 2017 and 2020 was 11,814.

In 2021, the number of concealed carry permits skyrocketed to 70,790.

