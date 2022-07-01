Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Seven Officers, Killing Two

A Floyd County, Kentucky, man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly shooting seven officers, two of them fatally, then barricading himself inside his home for hours.

WKYT reports that two Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies went to Lance Storz’s home Thursday about 6:00 p.m. to serve a domestic violence order when Storz allegedly opened fire.

Backup was called in, including Kentucky State Troopers, and Storz was taken into custody at 10 p.m. He shot a total of seven law enforcement officers during the approximately four-hour time frame.

KATV notes that Storz is 49 years old.

The Courier-Journal reports that Storz was booked into Pike County Detention Facility around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

His charges included “two counts of murder of a police officer, one count of murder and an additional count of first-degree assault on a police animal.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.