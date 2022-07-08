A poll conducted by NPR/Ipsos shows that a majority of gun owners believe the passage of more gun control is a slippery slope to firearm confiscation.

The poll was conducted June 15-21, 2022.

NPR published the findings, which show that 53 percent of gun owners believe “passing new gun control laws is a slippery slope toward taking away all guns.”

The poll also shows that a majority of gun owners–51 percent–believe “the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

When responses are broken down by party affiliation, only 16 percent of Democrats believe gun control leads to confiscation and just 19 percent of Democrats believe a good guy with a gun is what stops a bad guy.

However, 73 percent of Republicans believe gun control leads to confiscation and 69 percent of Republicans believe good guys with guns stop bad guys.

The NPR/Ipsos poll does show support for “modest restrictions,” but that support is hedged by “a clear distrust of government.”

The poll also noted that nearly 80 percent of gun owners indicated they own guns for self-defense.

1,022 adults with at least one gun were polled. The margin of error is +/- 3.3 percentage points.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.