Senate Confirms Obama’s Harvard Law School Classmate to Lead ATF

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Barack Obama’s Harvard Law School classmate Steve Dettelbach to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The Hill reports that the vote was 48-46 with two Republicans siding with the Democrats in support of Dettelbach.

Those two Republicans were Sens. Susan Collins (ME) and Rob Portman (OH).

On April 11 Breitbart News pointed to a Hill report which indicated that Dettelbach was Obama’s Harvard Law School classmate.

The Daily Mail observed that Dettelbach voiced support for various gun controls during an “unsuccessful” bid to become attorney general of Ohio in 2018.

The Mail noted that Dettelbach “has called for an assault weapons ban and universal background checks.”

During Dettelbach’s unsuccessful bid for attorney general of Ohio, WOSU reported that he also opposed allowing teachers and staff to be armed for classroom defense, even in situations when those teachers and/or staff were “former military or law enforcement.”

Dettelbach was President Biden’s second choice for ATF director. His first choice, David Chipman, was nominated only to have the nomination withdrawn amid public backlash and the nominee’s failure to gain enough Senate support to be confirmed.

Breitbart News noted that Chipman was a Gabby Giffords gun control associate, that he confirmed his support for an AR-15 ban, that he allegedly made disparaging comments about black ATF agents, and that he boasted he was not a “typical” white man (because he is progressive).

