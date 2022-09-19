Alleged Burglar Dead After Being Shot by Female Homeowner

An alleged burglar in Phoenix, Arizona, died after being shot by a female homeowner Sunday night around 10:30 p.m.

FOX 10 reports that the incident occurred “near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road.”

The woman shot the suspect while he was allegedly trying to make entry into the home. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

ABC 15 notes that the burglary suspect died at the hospital.

Breitbart News also reported that deputies in Colleton County, South Carolina, responded to reports of a home intruder being shot Wednesday and arrived to find the 25-year-old suspect dead and armed.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) used Facebook to post a press release on the incident, noting:

Dispatchers received a call from a homeowner stating he shot an intruder breaking into his home – deputies found an armed male deceased on the front porch. The homeowner exited the home unarmed and confirmed he shot the man when he and another individual tried to break down his door and were armed with a handgun. The second person fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Also on Wednesday, a San Antonio father opened fire on a peeping Tom who was outside his daughter’s bedroom window.

It is still unknown whether any of the father’s bullets struck the suspect.

