Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced legislation Thursday to protect Americans from the gun controls being put in place via regulatory action by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The legislation, known as the S.H.O.R.T. Act, or the Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today Act, is designed to end the ATF’s gun control push as well as the agency’s formation of a gun registry.

The bill removes short barrel rifles and short barrel shotguns from the purview of the National Firearms Act (NFA), thereby removing them from the focus of the ATF.

Moreover, the S.H.O.R.T. Act requires the ATF to destroy any and all records currently being used to create a gun registry. (On February 1, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to a Washington Free Beacon report which indicated the Biden Administration’s ATF has a database detailing well over 900 million firearm purchases by Americans.)

Sen. Marshall commented on the S.H.O.R.T. Act, saying, “The ATF’s federal gun registry is just the latest proof that the Biden Administration has no understanding of firearms and only seeks to limit American citizens’ ability to rightfully own firearms of their choosing. Gun control activists disguised as bureaucrats are corrupting the ATF, and my legislation will put a stop to their extremely misguided and incorrect interpretations of the National Firearms Act.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) put forward a S.H.O.R.T. Act in the House as well.

Clyde said:

As stewards of the Constitution, Members of Congress cannot allow President Biden to further trample on Americans’ Second Amendment liberties through the continued weaponization of the NFA. By deregulating these NFA firearms, this legislation prohibits the ATF from enacting an unconstitutional pistol ban through a simple rule change — safeguarding the Second Amendment and preventing Americans from being subjected to the Biden Administration’s tyrannical, gun-grabbing tactics. I’m proud to partner with Senator Marshall in leading the fight to protect Americans’ unalienable, constitutional right to keep and bear arms against President Biden’s relentless attacks on law-abiding gun owners.

The S.H.O.R.T. Act has the backing of Gun Owners of America and the National Rifle Association.

