CNN Analyst Suggests Setting Minimum AR-15 Purchase Age at 26

On Friday, CNN security analyst Juliette Kayyem suggested making 26 the minimum age to purchase an AR-15.

Kayyem made her comments after being asked about President Biden’s Thanksgiving Day push for an “assault weapons” ban.

She said, “I would like to be able to get these weapons off the street but in the short term, if you can get both state or national legislation to prohibit 18-25 year olds, 21-year-olds, from purchasing this weaponry you are going to limit the number of mass killings.”

Kayyem’s comments on barring 18 to 25-year-olds from AR purchases to “limit the number of mass killings” came days after a 31-year-old with a handgun allegedly shot six people to death in a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart.

On Thanksgiving Day, Biden criticized the sale of semiautomatic weapons and told reporters he is going to “try to get ride of ‘assault weapons.'”

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), there are over 24 million firearms in circulation which Democrats label “assault weapons.” The firearms, many of which are AR or AK variants and/or Sig Sauer MCX platform firearms, are wildly popular among Americans and are used for everything from home defense to recreational shooting and hunting.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.