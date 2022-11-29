Concealed Carriers Enter Neighbor’s Home, Subdue Alleged Intruder

Armed concealed carry permit holders entered a St. Charles, Michigan, home on Friday morning and stopped an alleged home intrusion they had witnessed taking place in real time.

On November 28, 2022, 12 News noted the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office got calls reporting a “32-year-old man from St. Charles jumping on a car and yelling around 7:30 a.m.”

Shortly thereafter, two concealed carriers “saw an allegedly intoxicated man break into a house” in the area. A 41-year-old woman and her two children were inside the home.

MLive reported Saginaw Undersheriff Miguel Gomez indicated two neighbors with concealed carry permits rushed into the home, detaining the alleged intruder at 7:51 a.m.

The armed neighbors kept the intrusion suspect subdued until law enforcement arrived.

Gomez said, “No injuries occurred due to the quick action of the two citizens that took control of the suspect shortly after him gaining entry into the home.”

He added, “It is unknown what the suspect’s intentions were, but he did appear to be under the influence of drugs.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.