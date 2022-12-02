Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel responded to the lawsuit from Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety by making clear his company “will not be bullied into silence or political inaction.”

On November 30 Breitbart News reported that Everytown filed a lawsuit against Daniel Defense and others concerning the May 24, 2022, Uvalde elementary school shooting.

The Uvalde attacker used a Daniel Defense firearm, which he acquired legally by passing a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) background check, which is conducted by the FBI.

Everytown claimed that Daniel Defense failed “to act to reasonably prevent” the deadly attack. They also cited Daniel Defense’s praise of U.S. military members in company advertisements and claimed that Daniel Defense “[markets] its products in a manner that encouraged their illegal misuse.”

Marty Daniel issued a statement on December 2 in response to Everytown’s suit.

The statement says, in part:

As loyal customers and friends, you may be aware that this week gun-grabber Mike Bloomberg and Everytown for Gun Safety has brought a frivolous lawsuit against Daniel Defense blaming us–not the shooter–for the Uvalde tragedy. The lawsuit is yet another growing line of blatant and legally unfounded attempts to bankrupt the firearms industry. We reject and will vigorously defend against these politically motivated attempts to blame Daniel Defense for the criminal actions of others, as well as to undermine your means of self-defense secured by the Second Amendment.

Daniel noted, “Mike Bloomberg is the same person who wanted to blame obesity on soda cup size; now he wants to shift blame from the shooter to the firearm manufacturing industry.”

The statement approaches its conclusion saying, “Daniel Defense stands with Americans everywhere and will not be bullied into silence or political inaction as the freedoms and protections ensured by the Second Amendment are under attack.”

