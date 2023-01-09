A Washington, DC, homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old who was allegedly breaking into cars early Saturday morning.
FOX 5 DC’s David Kaplan tweeted:
#FOX5DC AT 6:30 AND 7
4 a.m.: A homeowner on Quincy St NE sees car break-ins, tells police he confronted a 13-year-old Karon Blake & shot him during confrontation.
Police say the homeowner performed CPR til they arrived. Karon Blake later died.
I'm live from where it happened. pic.twitter.com/IaJFjy6ElF
— David Kaplan (@DKaplanFox5DC) January 7, 2023
The DC Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on the incident, noting that it occurred just before 4:00 a.m.
The homeowner “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” so he went outside to investigate.
Once outside, the homeowner and 13-year-old Karon Blake got into a confrontation and the homeowner shot Blake “with a registered firearm.”
Blake was taken to a hospital, where he died.
NBC Washington reported that two “juvenile males” were allegedly seen fleeing the scene after the shots were fired.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.