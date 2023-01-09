A Washington, DC, homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old who was allegedly breaking into cars early Saturday morning.

FOX 5 DC’s David Kaplan tweeted:

The DC Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on the incident, noting that it occurred just before 4:00 a.m.

The homeowner “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” so he went outside to investigate.

Once outside, the homeowner and 13-year-old Karon Blake got into a confrontation and the homeowner shot Blake “with a registered firearm.”

Blake was taken to a hospital, where he died.

NBC Washington reported that two “juvenile males” were allegedly seen fleeing the scene after the shots were fired.

