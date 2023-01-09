Mother Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder to Save Her Children

A Louisiana mother shot and killed an alleged intruder at about 5 a.m. Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish.

KLFY reports that 51-year-old Robert Rheams was allegedly armed with a shovel and lug wrench when he made entry into the family’s home.

Rheams and the mother reportedly got into an “altercation,” and the mother shot and fatally wounded him.

The Advocate notes that Tangipahoa Parish deputies arrived on the scene and Rheams was pronounced dead.

KSLA observes that Chief Jimmy Travis indicated, “Rheams was out on parole after serving almost 20 years in prison for armed robbery.”

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office points out that detectives believe Rheams to have allegedly been tied to a carjacking that occurred prior to the fatal home invasion.

