IL State Rep. to Democrat Governor: ‘We Will Not Comply’ with Your Gun Ban

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces the first COVID-19 death in the state during a news briefing at the Thompson Center on March 17, 2020, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
repwilhour.com, John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Illinois State Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R) responded to Gov. JB Pritzker’s signing of a ban on commonly owned semiautomatic weapons by stating, “We will not comply.”

Breitbart News reported that Pritzker signed the ban Wednesday night. The ban allows current owners of banned firearms to keep them, but requires to register them with the Illinois State Police.

Pritzker’s office released a statement  regarding the ban, which said, in part, “The new law also requires existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership, ensuring that law enforcement knows the location of these weapons of war and who to hold accountable if they fall into the wrong hands.”

A TPM Arms LLC California-legal featureless AR-15 style rifle is displayed for sale at the company's booth at the Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the Orange County Fairgrounds on June 5, 2021 in Costa Mesa, California. - Gun sales increased in the US following Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. On June 4, a San Diego federal court judge overturned California's three-decade old ban on assault weapons, defined as a semiautomatic rifle or pistol with a detachable magazine and certain features, but granted a 30-day stay for a State appeal and likely future court decisions on the constitutionality of the ban under the Second Amendment. An industry of California legal "featureless" or "compliant" AR-15 style rifles developed for California consumers, adapting to the law with design changes to the popular rifle. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

CBS News noted that State Rep. Wilhour responded to the ban by saying, “We will not comply, and you’re not going to do a darn thing about it, because the law, the Constitution, and the founding principles are on our side.”

Outgoing State Sen. Darren Bailey (R) also voiced opposition, saying, “I’ll die on my front porch before anyone takes my guns away. My message to Springfield: If you want my guns, come get them.”

The ban signed by Pritzker took effect immediately and also bans “high capacity” magazines.

