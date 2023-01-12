Illinois State Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R) responded to Gov. JB Pritzker’s signing of a ban on commonly owned semiautomatic weapons by stating, “We will not comply.”

Breitbart News reported that Pritzker signed the ban Wednesday night. The ban allows current owners of banned firearms to keep them, but requires to register them with the Illinois State Police.

Pritzker’s office released a statement regarding the ban, which said, in part, “The new law also requires existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership, ensuring that law enforcement knows the location of these weapons of war and who to hold accountable if they fall into the wrong hands.”

CBS News noted that State Rep. Wilhour responded to the ban by saying, “We will not comply, and you’re not going to do a darn thing about it, because the law, the Constitution, and the founding principles are on our side.”

Outgoing State Sen. Darren Bailey (R) also voiced opposition, saying, “I’ll die on my front porch before anyone takes my guns away. My message to Springfield: If you want my guns, come get them.”

The ban signed by Pritzker took effect immediately and also bans “high capacity” magazines.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.