18 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 18 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, following an argument “in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue,” ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The person with whom the 35-year-old was arguing pulled a handgun and shot the 35-year-old in the chest.

A man was walking on the sidewalk in the “5300 block of West Altgeld Street” at 3:00 a.m. when a black sedan pulled up beside him and someone opened fire. The man was transported for medical attention and pronounced dead.

The Sun-Times identified the shooting victim as 32-year-old Ramiro Mendez.

The Sun-Times keeps a database of homicides occurring in Chicago and notes that 30 people were killed in the city January 1, 2023, through January 21, 2023.

