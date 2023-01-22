18 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago. Lightfoot made history four years ago as the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve as Chicago …
AP Photo/Erin Hooley
AWR Hawkins

At least 18 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, following an argument “in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue,” ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The person with whom the 35-year-old was arguing pulled a handgun and shot the 35-year-old in the chest.

A man was walking on the sidewalk in the “5300 block of West Altgeld Street” at 3:00 a.m. when a black sedan pulled up beside him and someone opened fire. The man was transported for medical attention and pronounced dead.

The Sun-Times identified the shooting victim as 32-year-old Ramiro Mendez.

The Sun-Times keeps a database of homicides occurring in Chicago and notes that 30 people were killed in the city January 1, 2023, through January 21, 2023.

