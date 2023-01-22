The Los Angeles Rams tweeted contact information for Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety in response to Saturday night’s Lunar Celebration attack, even though the details of the attack are not known.

Breitbart News reported that ten people were killed in the attack and noted that the Associated Press indicated police are seeking a “male Asian suspect.” No other details about the suspect have been provided as of the time of this article.

The type of gun used in the attack has not been reported, although the AP indicated Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna does not believe it was an “assault rifle.” No other details about the type of gun have been provided at this time.

But the Los Angeles Rams are directing people to Everytown to join the group’s gun control work in the aftermath of the attack:

If you are looking to support those working to end gun violence like Everytown for Gun Safety, text ACT to 644-33 to join the millions of Americans fighting to #EndGunViolence in our country. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 22, 2023

The Rams did not mention that California has stricter gun control than any state in the Union.

Breitbart News reported the state put universal background checks and an “assault weapons” ban in place in 1990s.

Since the 1990s, Democrat lawmakers have tightened the “assault weapons” ban and have added gun registration requirements, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, restrictions on firearm sales advertising, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, background checks for ammunition purchases, and a requirement that all ammunition be purchased from state-approved, in-state ammunition vendors, among other controls.

In short, California has every gun control measure the Democrats have pushed at the federal level under the guise of keeping Americans safe.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.