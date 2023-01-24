The Wall Street Journal reports the alleged Lunar Celebration attacker, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, carried out his deadly assault with a firearm that was “legally purchased.”

WSJ notes suspect Huu Can Tran (pictured) purchased his gun “four decades ago.”

He allegedly used “a Cobray Industries/FMJ that looks somewhat like a submachine gun,” but it is not a submachine gun. It is simply a semiautomatic firearm.

Breitbart News notes that Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described the gun as as “semiautomatic assault pistol.”

The vast majority of high-profile public attackers over the past 15 years have acquired their guns legally. Here is a short list of some of the attackers who got their guns legally:

Highland Park Parade attacker (July 4, 2022)

Uvalde attacker (May 24, 2022)

Buffalo Grocery attacker (May 10, 2022)

Indianapolis FedEx attacker (April 15, 2021)

Atlanta-Area attacker (March 16, 2021)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017)

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016)

San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

Muhammad Cartoon Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

Northern Illinois University attacker (February 14, 2008)

Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007)

