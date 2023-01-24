The Wall Street Journal reports the alleged Lunar Celebration attacker, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, carried out his deadly assault with a firearm that was “legally purchased.”
WSJ notes suspect Huu Can Tran (pictured) purchased his gun “four decades ago.”
He allegedly used “a Cobray Industries/FMJ that looks somewhat like a submachine gun,” but it is not a submachine gun. It is simply a semiautomatic firearm.
Breitbart News notes that Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described the gun as as “semiautomatic assault pistol.”
The vast majority of high-profile public attackers over the past 15 years have acquired their guns legally. Here is a short list of some of the attackers who got their guns legally:
- Highland Park Parade attacker (July 4, 2022)
- Uvalde attacker (May 24, 2022)
- Buffalo Grocery attacker (May 10, 2022)
- Indianapolis FedEx attacker (April 15, 2021)
- Atlanta-Area attacker (March 16, 2021)
- Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)
- Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)
- Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)
- Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017)
- Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)
- UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016)
- San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)
- Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)
- Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)
- Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)
- Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)
- Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)
- Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)
- Muhammad Cartoon Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)
- Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)
- Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)
- Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)
- Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)
- D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)
- Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)
- Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)
- Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)
- Northern Illinois University attacker (February 14, 2008)
- Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007)
