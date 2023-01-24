Report: Suspected Lunar Celebration Attacker’s Firearm ‘Legally Purchased’

The Wall Street Journal reports the alleged Lunar Celebration attacker, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, carried out his attack with a firearm that was "legally purchased."
WSJ notes suspect Huu Can Tran (pictured) purchased his gun “four decades ago.”

He allegedly used “a Cobray Industries/FMJ that looks somewhat like a submachine gun,” but it is not a submachine gun. It is simply a semiautomatic firearm.

Breitbart News notes that Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described the gun as as “semiautomatic assault pistol.”

The body of Huu Can Tran is retrieved from a van by the Los Angeles County coroner in Torrance, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Authorities say, Tran, the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left multiple people dead, shot and killed himself. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The vast majority of high-profile public attackers over the past 15 years have acquired their guns legally. Here is a short list of some of the attackers who got their guns legally:

  • Highland Park Parade attacker (July 4, 2022)
  • Uvalde attacker (May 24, 2022)
  • Buffalo Grocery attacker (May 10, 2022)
  • Indianapolis FedEx attacker (April 15, 2021)
  • Atlanta-Area attacker (March 16, 2021)
  • Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)
  • Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)
  • Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)
  • Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017)
  • Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)
  • UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016)
  • San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)
  • Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)
  • Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)
  • Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)
  • Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)
  • Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)
  • Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)
  • Muhammad Cartoon Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)
  • Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)
  • Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)
  • Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)
  • Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)
  • D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)
  • Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)
  • Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)
  • Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)
  • Northern Illinois University attacker (February 14, 2008)
  • Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007)

