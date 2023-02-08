Republican superstar Kari Lake responded to Joe Biden’s push to ban “assault weapons” by tweeting, “I’m not handing over my AR-15. Not gonna happen.”

Breitbart News reported Biden used a portion of his State of the Union Address to talk about a mass shooting shooting that was carried out with a pistol in California. After talking about the pistol attack, Biden called for an immediate ban on “assault weapons.”

Lake responded by tweeting a reminder that the Second Amendment says, “Shall not be infringed.”

She also made clear she has not intention of giving up her AR-15:

Shall NOT be infringed. Sorry, Joe. I’m not handing over my AR-15. Not gonna happen. Anyone else? — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 8, 2023

Biden campaigned for the presidency on promises to ban AR-15s and other guns which Democrats categorize as “assault weapons.” And throughout the first two years of his presidency he called for an “assault weapons” ban again and again.

On July 21, 2022, Breitbart News noted National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) numbers showing there are more AR/AK-style firearms in circulation “than Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”

A NSSF press release sent to Breitbart News indicates the estimated number of AR/AK-Style firearms in circulation is 24,446,000. That is up considerably from the NSSF’s 2020 estimate of nearly 20 million.

On October 10, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to FBI figures showing over twice as many people were killed with knives and other cutting tools than were killed with rifles in 2021.

It is important to remember that the category of rifles includes all kinds of rifles — bolt action, pump action, break action, semiautomatic, and those semiautomatic firearms which Democrats label “assault weapons.” Looking back over FBI reports, more people were stabbed or hacked to death in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, than were killed with all such rifle types combined.

