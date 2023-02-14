During a Tuesday morning press conference, interim deputy chief of the Michigan State University Department of Police, Chris Rozman, made clear the Monday night Michigan State University attacker had no connection to the school.

On Monday night, Breitbart News reported Rozman’s 11 p.m. press conference, in which he said five people had been injured in the attack and some of those injuries were life-threatening.

Rozman made clear that the information shared in the Monday night press conference was preliminary and could change.

A mass shooting at Michigan State University left three people dead and five others injured Monday evening, triggering an hourslong manhunt and shelter-in-place orders before the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said https://t.co/tnTGagNx35 — CNN (@CNN) February 14, 2023

During a Tuesday press conference, CNN noted that Rozman updated information, noting that three people were killed and five critically wounded in the attack.

Rozman pointed out that the alleged 43-year-old attacker died off-campus of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He explained that police have no motive in the attack and observed that the alleged attacker had no ties to the university.

Rozman said, “We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight.”

