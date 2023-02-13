Michigan State University Police Seek Black Male Suspect Following On-Campus Shooting

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
AP Photo/Al Goldis
AWR Hawkins

Michigan State University police are reportedly seeking a black male suspect after five people were shot on the school campus Monday night.

Breitbart News reported that a shelter-in-place alert was issued around 8:40 m. Monday night.

FOX News noted that the suspect appeared to elude police initially, and a second shooting on the campus was reported “around 9:26 p.m.”

During an 11 p.m. press conference, MSU interim deputy police chief Chris Rozman said police are searching for “a black male, shorter in stature, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a ball cap.”

Rozman indicated the suspect’s image had been captured on surveillance camera.

He noted that five people were injured in the shooting and some of the injured “have life-threatening injuries.”

