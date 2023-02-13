Michigan State University police are reportedly seeking a black male suspect after five people were shot on the school campus Monday night.

Breitbart News reported that a shelter-in-place alert was issued around 8:40 m. Monday night.

FOX News noted that the suspect appeared to elude police initially, and a second shooting on the campus was reported “around 9:26 p.m.”

During an 11 p.m. press conference, MSU interim deputy police chief Chris Rozman said police are searching for “a black male, shorter in stature, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a ball cap.”

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Rozman indicated the suspect’s image had been captured on surveillance camera.

He noted that five people were injured in the shooting and some of the injured “have life-threatening injuries.”

