El Paso Police: Armed Citizen Shot, Wounded Mall Shooter

The El Paso, Texas, police department reports that an armed citizen drew his firearm and shot and wounded the Cielo Vista Mall shooting suspect Wednesday night.

Breitbart News reported that one person was killed in the mall shooting, and CNN pointed out that the alleged shooter was a 16-year-old who was subsequently shot by Emanuel Duran, a 32-year-old concealed carry permit holder.

The shooting was allegedly the result of a confrontation between the 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, whom he shot. After the shooting, the 16-year-old allegedly turned to flee the scene, and that is when he crossed paths with the concealed carrier.

The El Paso Police Department indicated, “As soon as the shooting ended, the 16-year-old suspect began to run and was pointing the gun towards the direction of bystanders. As the suspect ran towards Duran and bystanders, Duran drew his handgun and shot the suspect.”

The 16-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police indicate the 16-year-old was allegedly using a stolen gun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.