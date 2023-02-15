One Person Dead After Shots Fired in El Paso Mall

One person is dead and three others injured after shots were reportedly fired in El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

NPR reported that one person is in custody and ABC News pointed out that police are “looking into the possibility of a second shooter or accomplice.”

The El Paso Times observed that El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said there is no larger threat to the area.

Gomez said, “We don’t have any active shooters at this time. All we know right now is that it’s isolated to Cielo Vista Mall.”

KTSM noted that the shots were reported “in the food court and Dillard’s Department Store.”

No description of the possible second shooting suspect has been released.

