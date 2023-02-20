Police Commend Man Who Heard Screams, Shot Stabbing Suspect

Union City, Georgia, police are praising Josh Dobbs for intervening and shooting an alleged stabbing suspect when he heard women screaming Saturday morning.

FOX 5 reported that Dobbs heard the screams “coming from the Hidden Lake Apartments.”

The stabbing suspect had already allegedly stabbed two women when Dobbs heard the screams, and he grabbed a firearm and ran toward the noise.

Union City police Cpt. Pentice Brooks said, “As the male subject was assaulting these female subjects with the knife, an onlooker saw the assault taking place. He stepped up and stopped the threat. He did shoot the suspect.”

Brooks added, “We actually commend him for what he did and stepping up.”

One of the stabbing victims succumbed to her wounds and the stabbing suspect also died from being shot.

BearingArms.com noted that the two other stabbing victims are expected to recover.

