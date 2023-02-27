English Pop Sensation Harry Styles Donating $1 Million in Tour Proceeds to Promote Gun Control in America

English pop singer Harry Styles is partnering with Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety’s Students Demand Action and donating one million dollars in tour proceeds to secure more gun control in America.

On February 27, 2023, Teen Vogue reported that Styles decided to join forces with Everytown following the May 24, 2022, Uvalde school attack that left 21 innocents dead.

Styles responded to the attack, saying he was “absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America.”

Days after the Uvalde shooting, Styles made clear he would be donating one million dollars to Everytown.

On May 27, 2022, Styles used Instagram post to announce his partnership with the gun control group.

The February Teen Vogue column provided greater details into the one million that will go to the Bloomberg-affiliated group, noting that Styles and Live Nation — the company producing his current tour — are committed to giving the money to the Everytown Support Fund. The Everytown Support Fund is used to fund pro-gun control lawsuits, among other things.

Via a partnership with @Everytown, gun safety advocates and gun violence survivors with @StudentsDemand Action met @Harry_Styles fans at 44 'Love on Tour' shows. I spoke with three of the advocates and survivors about their experiences for @TeenVogue.https://t.co/LMp193IV9p — Rachel Janfaza (@racheljanfaza) February 27, 2023

Students Demand Action’s Justin Funez noted that Styles is not from America, but suggested that makes his stand for more gun control in the U.S. more “powerful.”

Funez said, “It’s very powerful to know that an artist who has an audience like he does, who has the standing that he does — and he isn’t even from the United States — is taking the time to stand with us. Even though it’s a very controversial issue, he’s using his platform to help save lives.”

