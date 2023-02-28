Washington Homeowner Shoots Alleged Car Thief in Driveway

An Auburn, Washington, homeowner confronted and shot an alleged car thief in his driveway Monday morning around 6:30.

KOMO News reported that the incident occurred while the homeowner’s car was idling in the driveway, warming up.

The homeowner’s surveillance cameras showed the alleged thief getting into the car, at which point the homeowner went out to confront him, KIRO 7 noted.

The homeowner ended up shooting the suspect, who then fled the scene but was captured by police “a few blocks away.”

Auburn Police Department Public Information Officer Kolby Crossley commented on the incident, saying, “In a lot of situations when it’s cold out like this morning, we do see a ton of car thefts because of cars that are left running.”

The alleged car thief was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.