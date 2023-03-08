Three LAPD Officers Shot in Gun-Controlled California

Three Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers were shot and wounded Wednesday in LA’s Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

ABC 7 reported that “the incident began unfolding Wednesday afternoon near Mission and Broadway.” KTLA noted that the officers were shot “some time after 6 p.m.”

Reuters observed that the shooting suspect barricaded himself “inside a residential garage.”

The condition of the wounded officers is unknown.

California has universal background checks, a ten-day waiting period for gun purchases, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, gun registration requirements, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, and a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, among other controls.

