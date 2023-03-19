President Biden: No ‘Recreational Justification’ for 100-Round Mags

President Joe Biden renewed his push for a ban on “high capacity” magazines Sunday morning, suggesting there is no “recreational justification” for a 100-round magazine.

Biden tweeted:

Biden has pushed for an “assault weapons” throughout Presidency, even after high profile crimes in which “assault weapons” were not used.

For example, Breitbart News noted that Biden pushed an “assault weapons” ban in response to the Michigan State University shooting, which was carried out with a pistol.

On October 16, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out that Biden pushed an “assault weapons” ban after a Raleigh, North Carolina, attack was carried out with a shotgun.

On Thanksgiving 2022 Biden made more specific comments, voicing his consternation over the fact that “semiautomatic firearms” of any kind are sold to the public.

He said, “The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It’s just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.