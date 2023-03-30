Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas affirmed he supports an “assault weapons” ban, but would not define the term “assault weapon” when asked by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday.

FOX News reported the interaction between Mayorkas and Kennedy, wherein Mayorkas make clear his support for an “assault weapons” ban.

Kennedy then asked, “What is an ‘assault weapon'”?

“It is for example, an AK-47,” Mayorkas responded.

Kennedy then pressed him. “Can you give me a definition other than just pointing to a specific weapon? Would there be other weapons besides an AK-47 you would ban?”

Instead of defining the term, Mayorkas recounted his work as a federal prosecutor and said, “The vast majority of law enforcement officers, leaders with whom I worked, were greatly in support of the assault weapons ban.”

Kennedy then said, “You know why we get so frustrated with you? Because you won’t give us straight answers.”

On May 30, 2022, Breitbart News reported that President Joe Biden claimed a 9mm bullet will “blow the lung out of the body.”

WATCH: Biden Says 9mm Is “High Caliber” — Constitution & 2nd Amendment “Never Absolute”

C-SPAN

On July 21, 2021, Breitbart News noted Biden’s “push to eliminate” 9mm pistols that have an ammunition capacity beyond that of which the left approves.

He said, “The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things.”

