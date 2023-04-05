On Tuesday, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officer Rex Englebert recounted entering the building and moving toward the sound of gunfire to take out the shooter who attacked and killed children and adults at a Christian school.

On March 28 Breitbart News noted that bodycam footage from officers Englebert and Michael Collazo showed police converging upon the transgender shooter who attacked the school, ultimately shooting and killing her.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

On Tuesday, Englebert recounted arriving at the school and praised “the bravery of two staff members who stayed at the school” and gave him clear details on where he needed to go.

He talked of recruiting officers who were not on his team, so they had numbers sufficient to make entry into the school.

Englebert was armed with a rifle in the bodycam footage and he described getting inside the school and hearing gunfire. “I couldn’t get to it fast enough,” he said.

“I looked for the nearest staircase I could find, because I could tell [the gunfire] was above my head.”

After taking out the 28-year-old attacker, Englebert made clear he did not know if another shooter was in the building so he “starting clearing rooms” and getting children out of the school.

Three students and three adults were killed by the shooter.

