Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at Nashville’s Fisk University Friday evening and pushed for background checks, red flag laws, and an “assault weapons” ban.

C-SPAN aired her comments in which she referenced the Christian school shooting numerous times but never mentioned that the shooter was a 28-year-old transgender person.

Moreover, she never mentioned that the transgender shooter planned to “commit mass murder,” according to police.

Harris also omitted any mention of the fact that the Christian school shooter got her guns legally, which entails passing background checks.

Instead, Harris pushed for background checks.

Harris omitted Metropolitan Nashville Police Department chief John Drake’s admission that the 28-year-old was not on police radar. And the transgender shooter’s parents did not know she had a gun; they knew she had one once, but they thought she sold it.

Despite these things, Harris pushed a red flag law, saying, “When we know, and when a community or family knows, shouldn’t we listen?”

The shooter’s family allegedly did not know, nor did the police.

Harris also pushed an “assault weapons” ban, claiming they are “weapons of war designed to kill a lot of people.”

Breitbart News noted that security footage showed the transgender shooter walking school halls and looking for victims while holding a 9mm carbine, not an AR-15 rifle.

Watch: CCTV Footage Released of Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Storyful

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.