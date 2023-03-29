Report: Transgender Shooter’s Parents Told Her to Sell Her Gun

A report from the Daily Beast claims the parents of the Nashville Christian school shooter to sell her gun and believed she had and thought that she did not possess any others.

The Daily Beast does not provide a timeline for when the parents told the 28-year-old transgender to sell her gun but makes clear the parents “did not trust the 28-year-old with it.”

The report squares with other information that has been released.

For example, on March 28, 2023, Breitbart News noted that parents of the transgender shooter were unaware that she still had guns.

CNN observed the transgender shooter was receiving care for “an emotional disorder,” and noted that Drake said the shooter’s parents thought she had bought and sold one gun in the past, but that was all.

According to the Daily Beast, the 28-year-old was carrying something in a red bag as she left the house on Monday morning, the morning on which the Christian school was attacked.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department chief John Drake said, “[The shooter’s mom] asked what was in the bag. And I think she just dismissed it because it was a motherly thing. And she didn’t look in the bag because at the time she didn’t know her daughter had any weapons and didn’t think any differently.”

Drake indicated MNPD would have come to take away the shooter’s guns, but “as it stands, we had absolutely no idea who…[she] was.”

