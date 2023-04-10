At Least Four Dead After Suspect Opens Fire in Louisville Bank

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) confirmed that at least four people were killed after a suspect opened fire inside Louisville, Kentucky’s, Old National Bank Monday morning.
LMPD said police received an alert of shots fired at the bank around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they heard shots being fired. They entered the bank and found the attacker was dead.
There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized.
Six people were injured and have been transported to a hospital. An officer is one of the six injured individuals.
WLKY spoke to a witness to the police response who stressed that LMPD entered the building immediately upon arrival.
