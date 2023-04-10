At Least Four Dead After Suspect Opens Fire in Louisville Bank

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) confirmed that at least four people were killed after a suspect opened fire inside Louisville, Kentucky’s, Old National Bank Monday morning.

LMPD said police received an alert of shots fired at the bank around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they heard shots being fired. They entered the bank and found the attacker was dead.

Six people were injured and have been transported to a hospital. An officer is one of the six injured individuals.

WLKY spoke to a witness to the police response who stressed that LMPD entered the building immediately upon arrival.

