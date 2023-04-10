Louisville Bank Shooter ID’d as a Portfolio Banker, ‘Pronouns He/Him’

The suspect who opened fire in Louisville, Kentucky’s, Old National Bank has been identified as a 23-year-old portfolio banker who listed his pronouns on LinkedIn as “he/him.”

He was an Old National Bank employee.

Breitbart News reported that police were alerted to shots fired at the bank at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes of being dispatched and exchanged gunfire with the attacker.

JUST IN: Louisville mass shooter identified as Connor Sturgeon, who identified as a He/Him. I’ve said it once I’ll say it again: It’s not the guns. It’s the pronoun extremists. pic.twitter.com/HflGaHgXCC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 10, 2023

Four innocents were killed in the attack and another eight individuals were wounded. Two police officers were among the wounded.

The attacker was deceased after police engaged him. As of late Monday morning, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) did not know whether Sturgeon died via a self-inflicted wound or by being shot by police.

WVUA23 observed that the 23-year-old attacker attended the University of Alabama from “fall 2016 to December 2020,” graduating with a Master of Science in finance.

WATCH: Police Rush to Respond to Active Shooter at Louisville Bank

Hagan Curd via Storyful

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.