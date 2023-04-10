During a 3 p.m. press conference, Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified Officer Nicholas (Nick) Wilt as the officer who was critically wounded while engaging the Old National Bank attacker Monday morning.

WGRZ reported that Wilt is 26-years-old and he was shot in the head.

ABC 7 published press conference video in which Chief Gwinn-Villaroel indicated Wilt had “just graduated from the police academy on March 31.”

She recalled swearing Wilt in and his family being there to see him become an officer.

Chief Gwinn-Villaroel explained that Wilt has undergone surgery today and emerged “in critical but stable condition.”

Credit: Louisville Metro Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Breitbart News reported that Louisville police received a report of shots fired in the Old National Bank around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning and responded on scene within three minutes of being dispatched.

Four innocents were killed in the attack, and upwards of nine were injured, including Officer Wilt.

Police identified the attacker as a 23-year-old employee of the bank. Breitbart News noted that the attacker used the pronouns “he/him” on his LinkedIn page.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.