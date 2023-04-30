Unsuccessful Senate, presidential, and gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke responded to news a Mexican male shot and killed five people in Cleveland, Texas, by pushing for more gun control.

Breitbart News reported the 38-year-old suspect, Francisco Oropeza, allegedly shot and killed five people after being asked to quit shooting his gun in the front yard.

ABC News quoted San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers saying, “My understanding is that the victims, they came over to the fence and said ‘Hey could [you not do your] shooting out in the yard? We have a young baby that’s trying to go to sleep,’ and he had been drinking and he says ‘I’ll do what I want to in my front yard.’”

Oropeza, identified by Capers as a “Mexican male subject” was able to flee the scene before police arrived.

He allegedly used an AR-15 rifle or AR-15 variant in his attack.

O’Rourke responded to the attack via Twitter, writing: “Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones in San Jacinto County last night. AR-15s are designed for one purpose: to kill people. We either accept their continued sale as the price of living (and dying) in America, or we do the right thing & limit them to military use.”

On September 12, 2019, Breitbart News reported that O’Rourke looked into the camera during a Democrat presidential primary debate and said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

He did it again one month later.

Beto O'Rourke put the gun owners of America's 16,000,000 AR-15s on notice! #DemDebate https://t.co/KjRUFCGPE9 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 16, 2019

On June 21, 2022, Breitbart News observed National Shooting Sports Foundation figures showing there are more AR-15s/AK-47s in circulation than F-Series Ford trucks on American roads.

There were nearly 25 million AR-15s/AK-47s in mid-summer 2022, which was up nearly five million over the number in circulation in 2020.

