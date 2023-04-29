Law enforcement officials are seeking a “Mexican male” in connection with a shooting that left five people dead in Cleveland, Texas, Friday night, Fox News reports.

The San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office received a “harassment” call and responding deputies found four victims shot to death and an eight-year-old boy critically wounded.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Bluebonnet News notes that all the victims were from Honduras.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said his office received the “harassment” call at 11:31 p.m.

Capers said law enforcement is actively searching for the “Mexican male subject” believed to be the shooter and have “a copy of his consulate card.”

He said the Mexican man “has been known to shoot his .223 in the front yard, which is evident from the shell casings in the front yard.”

Capers believes the suspect has fled the area.

*UPDATE*

ABC News reports that San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers believes the homicides occurred after the suspect became enraged over being asked to quit shooting a gun in his front yard.





Capers said, “My understanding is that the victims, they came over to the fence and said ‘Hey could [you not do your] shooting out in the yard? We have a young baby that’s trying to go to sleep,’ and he had been drinking and he says ‘I’ll do what I want to in my front yard.'”





He also noted that two of the five shooting victims were lying on top of children who survived the attack. Capers said, “In my opinion, they were actually trying to take care of the babies and keep [the] babies alive.”





The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Francisco Oropeza, a Mexican national.

