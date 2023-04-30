FL Sheriff Commends Store Clerk Who Shot Robbery Suspect 8 Times

Flagler County, Florida, Sheriff Rick Staly commended a Georgia convenience store clerk who shot a robbery suspect eight times, leaving him in critical condition.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Qwinntavus Kwame Jordan allegedly robbed a Flagler County Circle K early Friday morning then fled toward Georgia on I-95.

Jordan was pursued by numerous Florida police departments officers until he crossed into Georgia, where “the Camden County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit, and the Kingsland Police Department put out ‘stop sticks’ [to bring Jordan to a halt].”

After driving over the stop sticks Jordan jumped from his vehicle, fleeing on foot. He ran into a convenience store and allegedly brandished a firearm, demanding the clerk hand over keys to his car. Jordan then allegedly got in the clerk’s vehicle, only to crash it before leaving the parking lot.

Jordan then allegedly re-entered the store and began chasing the clerk, but the clerk was armed and ended up shooting Jordan eight times.

Jordan was taken into custody and hospitalized in critical condition.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley commented on the incident by saying, “I commend our Real Time Crime Center team for quickly developing suspect information and his vehicle and thank all the agencies that assisted in apprehending this armed and dangerous fugitive.”

He added, “I also commend the Georgia store clerk that put a swift end to this dirtbag’s crime spree. If he survives his injuries, he should spend a long time in prison.”

