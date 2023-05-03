Hospital Shooting Suspect Apprehended near Atlanta Braves’ Baseball Park

Twenty-four-year-old Deion Patterson, the Northside Hospital shooting suspect, was apprehended Wednesday near Truist Park where the Atlanta Braves play baseball.

CNN reported that the Patterson was apprehended around 7:45 p.m. ET.

Breitbart News relayed initial reports that Patterson allegedly shot four people, killing one. Another injured individual was later transported to a hospital, bringing the total to one killed and four injured, according to ABC News.

The Atlanta Police Department released photos of Patterson as the day unfolded:

BOLO – Deion Patterson – As of 2:46pm still at large. pic.twitter.com/NAnOr6t0Gu — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Atlanta’s WABE News reported a U.S. Coast Guard statement on Wednesday that Patterson “joined the service in 2018 and was discharged from active duty in January. He was an electrician’s mate second class at the time.”

The Associated Press reported that the deceased woman was 39 years old. The four wounded individuals, all of whom were women, were ages “25, 39, 56 and 71.”

