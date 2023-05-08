At Least 20 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 20 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the first of the fatal shootings occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday, when a 26-year-old man was shot numerous times “in the 6000-block of South Carpenter Street.”

The second shooting fatality occurred just a few minutes later, when a 27-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded “while loading groceries into his vehicle.”

The 27-year-old was “in the 7000-block of South Ashland Avenue” when someone walked up and began shooting.

The third shooting fatality of the weekend was that of 24-year-old Areanah Preston, a Chicago police officer. She was shot about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, after finishing up on-duty time.

CNN reported that Preston “just completed a shift was shot and killed in the city’s South Side Avalon Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.”

No one is in custody in connection to Officer Preston’s death.

Twenty-five-year-old Desean Smith was shot and killed while “walking in the 200-block of North St. Louis Avenue” around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. He was shot multiple times and died after being transported to a hospital.

A Sun-Times’ database pointed out 174 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through May 7, 2023.

