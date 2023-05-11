FL Rep. Jared Moskowitz Pushes Minimum Semiautomatic Firearm Purchase Age of 25

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) is introducing legislation to raise the minimum purchase age for a semiautomatic firearm to 25.

He announced his efforts on May 10, 2023, four days after a 33-year-old attacker used a semiautomatic rifle in the commission of a deadly attack.

Moskowitz’s new minimum age, were it adopted, would not have hindered, much less prevented, the Texas attack.

He tweeted:

After the shooting at my high school in Parkland, I successfully helped raise the age to buy a gun in Florida. Now, I’m filing a bill in Congress to raise the age to buy a semiautomatic firearm from 18 to 25. We no longer need moments of silence. We need moments of action. pic.twitter.com/24gTX5k70k — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) May 10, 2023

In a May 8, 2023, tweet, Moskowitz sent a copy of a letter he wrote to Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY) seeking a “field hearing” on gun control.

In the letter, Moskowitz reiterated the Democrats’ oft-stated false claim that “guns have become the #1 killer of children.”

Breitbart News has fact-checked that claim numerous times, showing that it is only viable if people of voting age — 18 and 19-year-olds — are counted as children. When the age range excludes people of voting age, motor vehicles take the lives of children more frequently than guns.

Moreover, Breitbart News found that even when the category for children is kept at 0-19 years of age, those categorized as children are 27 times more likely to die in an accidental motor vehicle death than an accidental gun death.

