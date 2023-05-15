An alleged knife-wielding intruder was hospitalized after a Constantine Township, Michigan, homeowner shot him Friday night around 10 p.m.

ABC 57 reported the homeowner called police dispatch and told them a suspect with a knife had allegedly entered his home.

FOX 17 noted that officers were dispatched to the scene and arrived to find the suspect lying outside the home with a bullet wound “to the upper thigh.”

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he had to undergo surgery. WSBT observed that the suspect “is expected to be ok.”

