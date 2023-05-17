Gov. Joe Lombardo Vetoes Nevada Democrats’ Gun Control Bills

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) vetoed a trio of Democrat-sponsored gun control bills Tuesday, just ahead of a press conference in which Democrats were allegedly planning to try to pressure him into signing the measures.

The Nevada Independent noted that Lombardo put out a press release with the veto which said, “I will not support legislation that infringes on the constitutional rights of Nevadans. As I stated in my letters, much of the legislation I vetoed today is in direct conflict with legal precedent and established constitutional protections. Therefore, I cannot support them.”

The measures include a bill raising the minimum purchase age for shotguns and semiautomatic rifles to 21, another would make it a criminal act to have a gun within 100 feet of a voting area, and the third “would have prevented a gun purchase from anyone convicted of a hate crime in the last 10 years.”

Nevada State Sen. Dallas Harris (D) criticized Lombardo, saying, “We sent over three commonsense options, bills, by the way, that Republicans are supporting in other states across this country today. If this is how he wants to run his office, if these are the first bills he wants to veto, then I say game on.”

FOX News quoted Democrat Assembly Majority Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui expressing her disappointment in failing to secure more Second Amendment restrictions. “I desperately wish the governor would put the safety of Nevadans ahead of partisan politics,” Jauregui said.

