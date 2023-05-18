No More Woke Tweets: Heckler & Koch Disavows ‘Identity Politics’

Gunmaker Heckler & Koch noted Thursday one of their policies had been violated and the problem had been fixed, explaining they would not involve themselves in “identity politics.”

This message came during a week which had begun with woke tweets against using sexy women in beer or gun ads.

Breitbart News reported the work tweets were posted Monday and Tuesday by someone at H&K who simply identified herself as an “actual woman.”

The wokeness fell in line with a Miller Lite commercial criticizing the use of sexy women–i.e., “bunnies”–to sell beer. The “actual woman” at H&K concurred and, when initially lambasted for going “woke,” responded:

Wow- woke? Allow me to translate: objectifying women was never a good marketing strategy. In the firearms industry, that was a prominent strategy up until recently. Many industries have done that (including beer corps). As an actual woman typing this, I’ll use more words for you to comprehend: using bunnies to sell products is trash marketing. Supporting women by not doing that is good.

There was a visible backlash against the tweets and by Wednesday all the tweets had been deleted.

On Thursday, H&K went a step further and made clear that “changes were made” to remove the source of the wokeness:

H&K made clear their company “does not engage in identity politics.”

Their company builds guns.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.