On Tuesday, Minnesota’s Democrat legislators passed many of the same gun controls that are failing to stop mass shootings in California.

that Democrats in the Minnesota Senate used their one seat majority to push through a red flag law and expanded background checks, FOX News reported.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) praised passage of the gun controls:

As a veteran, gun-owner, hunter, and dad, I know that basic gun safety isn’t a threat to the Second Amendment.



It’s about our first responsibility to our kids: Keeping them safe.



When the bill reaches my desk, I’m going to sign a red flag law and background checks into law. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 16, 2023

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group noted California has had a red flag law since January 1, 2016. And the Golden State adopted expanded background checks — i.e., universal background checks — in the early 1990s.

Despite having both these controls, California led the nation for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

Illinois also has a red flag law, yet they have the weekly gun violence in Chicago and Colorado has a red flag law, yet our nation’s eyes are periodically glued to news reports of mass shootings in that state.

