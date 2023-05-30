California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) got fact-checked Monday after blaming the Hollywood, Florida, shooting incident on constitutional carry law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) office quickly called out Newsom, asking him how a law that does not go into effect until July 1, 2023, could have been causal in May 29, 2023 shooting?

Newsom tweeted:

DeSantis signed a permit-less carry bill in April that removes requirements for:

-background checks

-instruction

-training+oversight Until our leaders have the courage to stop bowing down to the NRA and enact common sense gun safety this kind of senseless violence will continue. https://t.co/iX6ryxsPwv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 30, 2023

DeSantis office responded: “How does a law that doesn’t take effect until July 1st change this outcome?”

Breitbart News reported Hollywood’s Police Chief Chris O’Brien blamed a “group of criminals” for the shooting incident, in which nine were injured.

CBS News noted the incident began as “an altercation began two groups,” and then shots were fired. The AP pointed out there was a fight, after which “at least one gun was pulled.” One arrest has been made but police are seeking other suspects.

Breitbart News pointed out Newsom’s California is number one in gun control and was also the number one state for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

